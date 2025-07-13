LETTER: Shining a light on political ineptitude

I appreciate the Review-Journal continuing, in recent articles and editorials, to shine the light of truth on the ineptitude of our city and county officials who have put both entities in financial straits (“Badlands settlement forcing Las Vegas to delay 17 capital projects,” Monday Review-Journal). Some of these elected officials are still in office even though they contributed to the current budget shortfalls necessitating cutbacks in expenditures due to their shortsighted actions.

It would be enlightening to Southern Nevada citizens if you would publish the names of those council members and commissioners who got us into this mess and give accolades to the ones — such as former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers — whose advice was ignored. I believe there were a couple of others who tried to steer us away from this precipice. I hope it will be a lesson learned.