LETTER: Shootings highlight need to change the Second Amendment

Having served more than 20 years in the military, I support the Second Amendment. But I believe it is long overdue for a change.

The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, before we had a standing military and long before we developed assault-type weapons. Forget party affiliation. Members of Congress must do their jobs, amend the Second Amendment to ban assault-type weapons for all but active police and military organizations. There is no good reason for private citizens to have these type of weapons. Haven’t we had enough devastation already?

We need and want action. If you can’t act, then get the hell out of the way. You don’t belong in Congress.