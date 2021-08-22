LETTER: Shots mandated for the Raider games

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I saw in Tuesday’s Review-Journal that you may go to Raider games — and possibly other large gatherings — only if you’ve been jabbed or will get jabbed and wear a mask. I have had COVID and have read articles from doctors and researchers that it’s possible my natural antibodies are more effective than the mRNA-created antibodies. Can I get in large gatherings if I’ve had COVID and no vax?

It’s funny how little you see about natural immunity in the news.