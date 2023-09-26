LETTER: Shouldn’t a U.S. senator look respectable

John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

It was a very sad day to read that people elected to an office to represent the public are now able to work in sweatshirts and shorts. A dress code is ingrained in most people who attend functions where you dress appropriately for the occasion. It seems if you’ve been elected to the U.S. Senate, the least you can do is look respectable and, in turn, get respect and honor the job you’ve been chosen to do. John Fetterman admitted he looks like a “slob,” and that just doesn’t look right in the Senate.

What’s next? Judges dressing down? I sincerely hope not.