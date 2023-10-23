73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Shrinkflation note being counted in CPI

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
October 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Wednesday letter, Anthony Palmer writes that Social Security recipients (and federal retirees) are being cheated on their benefits by inaccurate inflation measurements. Mr. Palmer is spot-on.

Mr. Palmer refers to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the cost-of-living adjustment based thereon. The biggest component of the CPI is food. What has skewed the computation on food is shrinkflation, the process of reducing the volume of a package while the price remains the same. This is a major increase in price per ounce that is not recognized.

During an interview with The Washington Post at the height of COVID, a Biden appointee indicated that shrinkflation could no longer be factored into the equation because it was too hard to gather data. While that approach may help the president’s inflation record, it will cheat needy retirees out of their retirement income, and that loss will compound every year.

MOST READ
1
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Bears
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Bears
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
3
‘Flu season’ forces Barry Manilow to cancel at Westgate
‘Flu season’ forces Barry Manilow to cancel at Westgate
4
Man accused of posing as store manager, getting worker to deposit cash in crypto machines
Man accused of posing as store manager, getting worker to deposit cash in crypto machines
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Does Iran realize its own growing danger?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Does Iran realize its own growing danger?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: The aura of Donald Trump
Donna Sweere Henderson

Every bogus nail his critics hammer strengthens the symbol.

Palestinian supporters chant as they march during a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, O ...
LETTER: Where the threat of white supremacy comes from
P. S. Bovee Las Vegas

Following the brutal bloody attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, 160 academic departments at 120 U. S. colleges have issued or endorsed anti-Israeli statements.

More stories
As inflation moderates, Social Security benefits to rise in ’24
As inflation moderates, Social Security benefits to rise in ’24
LETTER: Social Security recipients get shortchanged
LETTER: Social Security recipients get shortchanged
LETTER: Lots of workers talking about strikes
LETTER: Lots of workers talking about strikes
LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown
LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown
LETTER: Blame spending, not tax cuts, for the U.S. deficit
LETTER: Blame spending, not tax cuts, for the U.S. deficit
LETTER: Don’t criticize UNLV tree grant
LETTER: Don’t criticize UNLV tree grant