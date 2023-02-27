LETTER: ‘Sickened’ to read about public officials’ car allowances

I was sickened to read the excellent Sunday Review-Journal article about the vehicle allowances that many high-salaried public officials receive. The president of UMC makes $1 million in salary yet still receives a vehicle allowance. I don’t know how many officials get this perk, but if you add up the $700 per month ($8,400 per year), what an expense for us taxpayers.

I would like to know how to stop this. If an official is so important, then have a county-owned vehicle ready for use if needed.