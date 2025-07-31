91°F
Letters

LETTER: Siding with Trump over Powell

Carmine Anthony DiFazio North Las Vegas
July 30, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m on Donald Trump’s side with his economics and politics — not the side of Fed chief Jerome Powell. Mr. Trump has the Midas touch: Everything he touches turns to gold. Why? Simple. In the past, when the price of houses go up (as now) mortgage interest rates go down so people can afford them. Not now. Both are through the roof.

CNN reported a Wall Street Journal poll recently that the Democrats are at their lowest approval rating in history. If the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. the housing sector, which bolsters all others in the economy, will go up. What’s wrong with that? Isn’t that part of the mission of Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve?

Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Police officers must go through firearms training and how to make a judgment in critical situations. Why are they trained to aim above the waist instead of below to incapacitate the intruder?

Adam Silbert New York, New York

If the A’s play their cards right, Reggie may even agree to throw out one of the Opening Day ceremonial pitches alongside other legends in a few years.

