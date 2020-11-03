72°F
Letters

LETTER: Signature verification at the polls is a joke

Terry Ostlund Las Vegas
November 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

When I voted, I was asked to sign in. This was done on an electronic pad. I couldn’t recognize any part of what I scribbled on that pad, with the possible exception of the letter “T” of my first name.

I told the election official that I didn’t believe what I had just signed was even remotely similar to my signature when I registered to vote in the 1980s. The reply: “No problem, the system says you’re good to go.”

I have absolutely no faith in the integrity of the vote in this state. A photo ID must be required of every voter in this country.

