LETTER: Signature verification at the polls is a joke

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

When I voted, I was asked to sign in. This was done on an electronic pad. I couldn’t recognize any part of what I scribbled on that pad, with the possible exception of the letter “T” of my first name.

I told the election official that I didn’t believe what I had just signed was even remotely similar to my signature when I registered to vote in the 1980s. The reply: “No problem, the system says you’re good to go.”

I have absolutely no faith in the integrity of the vote in this state. A photo ID must be required of every voter in this country.