Letters

LETTER: Sisolak is a hypocrite on wearing masks

Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas
July 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 9:07 pm

Debra Krupp’s recent letter to the editor was spot on about the governor having too much emergency power. This must change. Never before in the United States have we had so many people’s lives changed on the whim of a single person.

Is he taking away jobs and security for us or for politics? The same person who insists we wear masks (and fines business for not enforcing his decree) is caught himself not wearing a mask in public. When the person in charge issues decrees for you but does not follow them himself, you are not being governed, you are being ruled.

