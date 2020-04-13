72°F
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada fialed to plan properly

Drew Kelley Goldfield
April 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Perhaps if Gov. Steve Sisolak had not been so eager to shut down the Nevada economy, he would now not have to counsel patience to those he threw out of work (Tuesday Review-Journal).

Or he could post that old sign opposite his desk that counsels to “plan ahead” to remind himself that he needs to be able to look farther than the end of his arm.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
