72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Sisolak shuts down golf courses, bans religious services

Philip Bovee Las Vegas
April 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak expanded his COVID-19 shutdown order to include golf courses and religious gatherings. The governor explained his decision on the former with a report of seeing pictures of people riding two to a cart and “gathering on greens.”

Pot dispensaries and construction on the Raiders stadium remain “essential.”

The governor knows more about the details of how the virus spreads than we do, and his fast action to shut down the resorts will no doubt be shown to have saved numerous lives. Still, every new shutdown carries collateral consequences, and the fallout goes beyond the added burden to the unemployment system. A round of golf and a worship congregation that honors social distancing may provide wellness benefits.

The governor has a difficult job, and we should be grateful for his decisive action. But I hope he is making decisions based on science and after considering the consequences rather than on fear and panic. Decisions based on fear and panic can lead to new problems. A club choice made in panic can leave us buried in a sand trap.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas hospital blazes own path with malaria drug to treat COVID-19
Las Vegas hospital blazes own path with malaria drug to treat COVID-19
2
NEVADA VIEWS: Will gaming ever be the same?
NEVADA VIEWS: Will gaming ever be the same?
3
Clark County logs 120 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada total nears 3,000
Clark County logs 120 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada total nears 3,000
4
Raiders prepare for Allegiant Stadium construction delays
Raiders prepare for Allegiant Stadium construction delays
5
A cockpit view of Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO
A cockpit view of Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada fialed to plan properly
Drew Kelley Goldfield

Perhaps if Gov. Steve Sisolak had not been so eager to shut down the Nevada economy, he would now not have to counsel patience to those he threw out of work