Amazing what an upcoming election will do.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Reading your May 7 front-page sub-headline, “Sisolak sets date to end coronavirus declaration,” made me shake my head in amazement. There’s nothing like an upcoming election to push an oligarch into restoring constitutional freedoms to the voting public. I’m just sayin’.