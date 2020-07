If you can go to Walmart, you should be able to go to church.

Parishioners pray during Sunday Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church where they were asked to use social distancing, hand washing and sanitizers on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has released area Catholics from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass through April 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Our governor once again refuses to open our churches. Yet it is all right to go to Costco and Walmart. What are the religious leaders doing? Why are they not protesting?

The Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer has a capacity of 2,200 people. It is allowed to have only 50.Where is the logic of all these stupid decisions?