LETTER: Sisolak’s performative outrage over the Supreme Court’s gun ruling

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak seems to be coming down with a case of Bidenitis.

His odd response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s concealed carry decision (“Victory for gun rights,” Friday) shows that he is clearly confused about an issue that has no effect on Nevada. The Supreme Court simply agreed with Nevada, and 42 other states, that people don’t need to show a need to exercise a right.

Someone on the governor’s staff needs to do a better job with the Cliff Notes that he uses to address the such basic issues.