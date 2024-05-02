LETTER: Skimming victim fights back, but police won’t cooperate

Criminals are aware of this. Inaction by law enforcement is why these crimes proliferate. Law enforcement once again fails to protect law-abiding citizens.

I have personal experience with card skimming (“Skimming fraud on rise in Las Vegas Valley,” Saturday Review-Journal). My gasoline credit card was skimmed at a Chevron station in my community several years ago. I contacted the credit card company, and they cancelled the card and issued a new one.

I told the company I wanted to press charges. I was instructed to file a police report, and I did. The criminal act and evidence was on my credit card statement, so I contacted the other gasoline station where my skimmed card info was used. People at that station gave me a DVD of the video transaction and the plate numbers on the two pickups that did the deed.

I filed a police report and gave the DVD to the Metropolitan Police Department. But Metro told me that, because it was under $1,000, it wasn’t worth investigating. Criminals are aware of this. Inaction by law enforcement is why these crimes proliferate. Law enforcement once again fails to protect law-abiding citizens.