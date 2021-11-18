LETTER: Sleepy Joe needs to stay asleep
Biden administration is a mess.
Somebody in President Joseph Biden’s administration needs to inform him to just stay asleep. The damage he has caused to America while he has been awake has been devastating.
Despite the president’s recent intervention into the supply-chain malfunctions, the number of cargo container ships stuck off the ports of Los Angeles hit a new record last week at 111.
I don’t see what all the fuss is about people not getting their COVID shots. It is a clear example of Darwin’s natural selection at work.
The terrible crash that took the life of a woman and her dog wasn’t due to a high-speed car, any more than my getting burned was the fault of the stove.
