79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Smiley Joe Biden gets a pass from media on the border crisis

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
April 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Most days we see pictures on the nightly news of thousands of young children being crammed into facilities built for a few hundred. We see good old smiley Joe Biden telling us that this crisis has nothing to do with him and is caused by Donald Trump’s policies. I ask the reader to imagine for a moment the apoplectic response of the media if Mr. Trump were still the president.

The media would be calling for Mr. Trump’s head, and House Democrats would be screaming about impeachment. But good old smiley Joe gets a total pass on the issue, as if nothing terrible was happening at the border.

MOST READ
1
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
2
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
3
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
4
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
5
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden and tax increases
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Why doesn’t Mr. Biden just keep printing $100 bills so tax increases aren’t necessary?

Construction crews with Southwest Gas and ELM Locating and Utility Services work to repair a ga ...
LETTER: Ceasing to use natural gas will drive up energy costs
Bernadette Rollins Las Vegas

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, how would Nevada’s plan to transition away from natural gas as part of its climate strategy affect me and the others like me who have gas-connected houses?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Media pushes narrative in Atlanta shooting
Robert Webb Las Vegas

The reporting on the Atlanta spa murders is an example of how far the mainstream media stray from the truth and how damaging that can be.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy ...
LETTER: Nevada should keep the death penalty
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

I see from the Sunday Review-Journal that Nevada legislators are at it again in an attempt to eliminate the death penalty.