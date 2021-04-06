LETTER: Smiley Joe Biden gets a pass from media on the border crisis

President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Most days we see pictures on the nightly news of thousands of young children being crammed into facilities built for a few hundred. We see good old smiley Joe Biden telling us that this crisis has nothing to do with him and is caused by Donald Trump’s policies. I ask the reader to imagine for a moment the apoplectic response of the media if Mr. Trump were still the president.

The media would be calling for Mr. Trump’s head, and House Democrats would be screaming about impeachment. But good old smiley Joe gets a total pass on the issue, as if nothing terrible was happening at the border.