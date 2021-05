Is the Nevada DMV lagging behind businesses when it comes to customer convenience?

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chuck Wood’s Thursday letter (“DMV dawdling”) gave me quite the chuckle.

Mr. Wood suggests that the slow-moving DMV is lagging behind many other Southern Nevada businesses that have mostly resumed normal operations.

But based on my experiences with the department, I’d suggest that “snail’s pace” is, in fact, quite normal for the DMV.