LETTER: So bars are responsible for Vegas COVID-19 spread?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Well, isn’t this rich. Somehow my business is held responsible for COVID-19 in Las Vegas. I find it interesting that casinos and other “essential” businesses are not. Granted, Gov. Steve Sisolak is in a no-win situation. I feel, however, that his latest directive is misguided. He is punishing 80 percent of the bars that are making a concerted effort to comply because of the 20 percent that do not.

If the governor feels that gaming is a problem in controlling the virus, he should shut down all gaming. He is picking winners and losers, which is just wrong.