99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: So bars are responsible for Vegas COVID-19 spread?

Ron Aronsohn Las Vegas
July 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Well, isn’t this rich. Somehow my business is held responsible for COVID-19 in Las Vegas. I find it interesting that casinos and other “essential” businesses are not. Granted, Gov. Steve Sisolak is in a no-win situation. I feel, however, that his latest directive is misguided. He is punishing 80 percent of the bars that are making a concerted effort to comply because of the 20 percent that do not.

If the governor feels that gaming is a problem in controlling the virus, he should shut down all gaming. He is picking winners and losers, which is just wrong.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas economy, rocked by pandemic, faces end of federal benefits
Las Vegas economy, rocked by pandemic, faces end of federal benefits
2
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
3
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
4
Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832
Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832
5
Impairment, speed apparent factors in fatal crash near Summerlin
Impairment, speed apparent factors in fatal crash near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislative Building. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985)
LETTER: Nevada Legislature meets in special session
Michelle Booth Las Vegas The writer is communications director for Education Nevada Now.

It is the responsibility of our legislators to shield our most vulnerable populations.