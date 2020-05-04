78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: So many have stepped forward to help during this pandemic

Rose Phillips Mesquite
May 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I have read the Review-Journal every day since moving to Nevada 10 years ago. I have been pleased to read how so many have stepped forward during this pandemic: corporations donating money and needed items, executives donating their salaries, citizens donating both time and money to help those less fortunate.

What I haven’t seen is what members of Congress have done. Have they donated their salaries, personal money or time to help those less fortunate?

A large percentage of our elected officials in Washington, D.C., are millionaires — some multimillionaires — who could step forward to help the people they are elected to serve.

MOST READ
1
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
2
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
3
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
4
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
5
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST