LETTER: So many have stepped forward to help during this pandemic

NIAID-RML via AP

I have read the Review-Journal every day since moving to Nevada 10 years ago. I have been pleased to read how so many have stepped forward during this pandemic: corporations donating money and needed items, executives donating their salaries, citizens donating both time and money to help those less fortunate.

What I haven’t seen is what members of Congress have done. Have they donated their salaries, personal money or time to help those less fortunate?

A large percentage of our elected officials in Washington, D.C., are millionaires — some multimillionaires — who could step forward to help the people they are elected to serve.