58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: So many inconveniences for locals, businesses

Laura McSwain Las Vegas
November 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Re: your Saturday story, “Slowdowns in road, customer traffic”:

Considering the level of transformation being done to our iconic Strip (the destruction of the Bellagio trees among the many changes), and the disruption and loss of revenue to historic restaurants such as the Golden Steer and Battista’s Hole in the Wall mentioned in your report, it will be interesting to see the final tally that comes from the Formula One race this coming week.

The Formula One brand clearly benefits from using Las Vegas as its backdrop. But we must not overlook the costs to the community and visitors during the other 362 days of the year. I pray that — after the roads are reopened and available to the broader community — whatever initial cost/benefit analysis was done by the Clark County commissioners measures up to expectations.

Should this be a financial win, it will be truly disappointing if the many lost restaurant reservations, traffic burdens, changes to the Strip’s landscape and general chaos tolerated by our residents and business owners benefit only a handful of “interested parties.”

MOST READ
1
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
2
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
3
Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M
Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M
4
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
5
3 takeaways from Raiders’ victory over Jets
3 takeaways from Raiders’ victory over Jets
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump’s bluster
Steve Danning Las Vegas

New York trial reveals the former president’s exaggerations.

More stories
Steve Aoki on F1: ‘It absolutely should be in Las Vegas’
Steve Aoki on F1: ‘It absolutely should be in Las Vegas’
Apple fruit pouches recalled in Clark County, may be tainted
Apple fruit pouches recalled in Clark County, may be tainted
Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas
Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas
UNLV controls its fate to berth in Mountain West title game
UNLV controls its fate to berth in Mountain West title game
Could the Heisman Trophy winner be headed to the Las Vegas Bowl?
Could the Heisman Trophy winner be headed to the Las Vegas Bowl?
F1 pop-up shops draw in fans without tickets
F1 pop-up shops draw in fans without tickets