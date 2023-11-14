LETTER: So many inconveniences for locals, businesses

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Re: your Saturday story, “Slowdowns in road, customer traffic”:

Considering the level of transformation being done to our iconic Strip (the destruction of the Bellagio trees among the many changes), and the disruption and loss of revenue to historic restaurants such as the Golden Steer and Battista’s Hole in the Wall mentioned in your report, it will be interesting to see the final tally that comes from the Formula One race this coming week.

The Formula One brand clearly benefits from using Las Vegas as its backdrop. But we must not overlook the costs to the community and visitors during the other 362 days of the year. I pray that — after the roads are reopened and available to the broader community — whatever initial cost/benefit analysis was done by the Clark County commissioners measures up to expectations.

Should this be a financial win, it will be truly disappointing if the many lost restaurant reservations, traffic burdens, changes to the Strip’s landscape and general chaos tolerated by our residents and business owners benefit only a handful of “interested parties.”