LETTER: So many Nevada public ‘servants’ who have no shame

What would it be like if we didn’t get to read about another of our public “servants” fleecing the taxpayers? This time, it’s Nevada’s ex-DMV chief Troy Dillard (Sunday Review-Journal).

Not only did Mr. Dillard retire at age 49 with an annual pension of $100,000 that Nevadans will pay for, but he secured his “second job” to supplement his meager retirement at the very company that won the $75 million contract to overhaul the DMV computer system — a project that had to be scrapped at a cost to taxpayers of $26 million. But, hey, Mr. Dillard is doing great.

Is there no shame in these people?