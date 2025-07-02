LETTER: So much TDS among Democrats

LETTER: Trump did what he had to do on Iran

Vaccines are in order to stop the rampant Trump Derangement Syndrome affecting so many public officials. Why do citizens who voted for President Donald Trump have to be exposed to the insanity within the Democratic Party? A healthy opposition is how the majority is kept in line. The behavior by the progressives is not healthy. Encouraging violence and riots is treason.

The president is making America great again. Just ask the Iranian government.