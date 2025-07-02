93°F
Letters

LETTER: So much TDS among Democrats

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Nicholas Gartner Henderson
July 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Vaccines are in order to stop the rampant Trump Derangement Syndrome affecting so many public officials. Why do citizens who voted for President Donald Trump have to be exposed to the insanity within the Democratic Party? A healthy opposition is how the majority is kept in line. The behavior by the progressives is not healthy. Encouraging violence and riots is treason.

The president is making America great again. Just ask the Iranian government.

LETTER: A sad commentary
Jack Corrick Boulder City

When our society requires armed guards at a house of worship, it is a sad commentary on our time.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Racking up the wins
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s impressive foreign policy record.

Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars
Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas

This is a war against the values we say we believe in: the rule of law, equality and protection of our civil rights.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: In pursuit of justice and fairness
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

As a long-time reader of the Review Journal, I’d like to thank the staff for their pursuit of justice and fairness on various issues that impact our community.

