Letters

LETTER: So Republicans are uneducated sheep? Well, Democrats are elitist busybodies.

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
February 17, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
A campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Leimert Park Village ...
A campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Leimert Park Village Plaza on Monday, June 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In her Feb. 10 letter to the Review-Journal, “Big brains,” Sherry Hobbs claims that the bulk of the Republican Party is made of uneducated, close-minded sheep. That may be, but a vast majority of the Democratic Party is made up of elitists who believe that you are too ignorant or stupid to make your own decisions, therefore they must make them for you.

Ms. Hobbs also claims that Republicans have moved away from small government and fiscal conservatism. Excuse me. There is only one party — the Republican Party — that has consistently preached a reduction in government spending. The so-called “big brains” gave us the Great Society, which has accomplished nothing and is a major reason why our country’s present day debt exceeds our gross national product. The “big brains” authorized more government spending with the useless Inflation Reduction Act, which has done nothing to reduce inflation — only actions by the Federal Reserve Board have somewhat lessened price increases. Maybe Ms. Hobbs needs to pay a little more attention to what is actually occurring in this country.

You can have all the college and advanced degrees in the world, but that does not necessarily make you intelligent. If you have no common sense or practicality, what good are they? Unfortunately, that clearly is the state of the Democratic Party these days.

