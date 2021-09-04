LETTER: Social Security is going broke

As I write this, the cost Social Security has exceeded income for 2021. It will be depleted by 2034. Medicare will be depleted by 2026. So the Democrats are pushing $5 trillion or $6 trillion of more spending that will go forward. We all know these programs will cost much more than that. Nothing in Washington is under budget.

They are proposing everything from free pre-K to free college, free medical care, free dental, free glasses — I don’t have room to list all the programs. Tell your senators and representatives to stop all new spending on social programs until they fix the two programs they’ve bankrupted.

By the way, after President Joe Biden’s embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan, our country is now vulnerable to attack on the homeland. Guess what funds are cut in these Democratic spending proposals? Military defense.

I am sick and tired of the political elite spending our tax dollars at the federal, state and local level like they come off of a money tree.