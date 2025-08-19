93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Socialist has union support

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is recorded by supporters while he speaks at his pr ...
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is recorded by supporters while he speaks at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: Trump and the New York City mayoral race
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: A Democratic mess
The Strip is surrounded by haze in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madel ...
LETTER: Luster of the Strip has worn off
LETTER: A new housing development in the northwest?
David Lyons Las Vegas
August 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

During the recent Los Angeles riots, many participants were seen holding signs indicating an allegiance to a certain labor union. The California president of that union was actually arrested for his actions while there. Those riots were a reaction to an effort by ICE to enforce the laws of our country.

As New York City prepares to elect a new mayor, the front-runner appears to be Zohran Mamdani, a self-avowed socialist. At many of his televised appearances, he is surrounded by individuals carrying professionally manufactured signs indicating support by that same union.

That union is the Service Employees International Union, the SEIU.

This union’s website says it is Nevada’s largest. Are their members aware of this political activity, and do they support it? Obviously, their dues are being used to support anti-American activities. I would like to know and understand why. Should we Nevadans be concerned about this union’s activities in our future elections?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: A Democratic mess
Chuck Lombardo Henderson

Republicans forced to clean up Biden’s immigration disaster.

Pedestrians pass by the elevator towers along The Strip on Aug. 5, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gil ...
LETTER: Good fees and bad fees?
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

I got a chuckle after reading a recent article in the Review-Journal. Bigwigs at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority couldn’t contain their anger regarding visa fees that the Trump administration plans to impose on some international travelers.

MORE STORIES