LETTER: Socialist has union support

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is recorded by supporters while he speaks at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

During the recent Los Angeles riots, many participants were seen holding signs indicating an allegiance to a certain labor union. The California president of that union was actually arrested for his actions while there. Those riots were a reaction to an effort by ICE to enforce the laws of our country.

As New York City prepares to elect a new mayor, the front-runner appears to be Zohran Mamdani, a self-avowed socialist. At many of his televised appearances, he is surrounded by individuals carrying professionally manufactured signs indicating support by that same union.

That union is the Service Employees International Union, the SEIU.

This union’s website says it is Nevada’s largest. Are their members aware of this political activity, and do they support it? Obviously, their dues are being used to support anti-American activities. I would like to know and understand why. Should we Nevadans be concerned about this union’s activities in our future elections?