LETTER: Some children need lunch at school

Some Nevadans are struggling with feeding their families, and that includes school-age children.

In his Friday letter, Tim Underwood is unhappy with “busybodies” willing to provide school kids with food. He says schools are places to learn and shouldn’t be “de-facto parents.” Those darn Democrats!

Campaign promises were made to lower the cost of groceries. The president now says he will be unable to keep that promise. Some Nevadans are struggling with feeding their families, and that includes school-age children. No hungry child is going to learn well on a hungry stomach.

Is it truly so outrageous to Mr. Underwood that hungry kids are offered a sandwich? Until a certain candidate makes good on his promises, food costs are sky high. I, for one, don’t mind seeing my tax dollars feed kids.