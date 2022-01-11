LETTER: Some COVID stats are more important than others

I believe it would be a great service to your readers to make this statistic “front page.” It could possibly encourage a few more of our county residents to become vaccinated and reduce the burden on our hospitals.

Below the fold in the Sunday Nevada section, you provide the headline “County sets daily record with 6,110 virus cases.” Thank you for keeping readers informed about our statistics.

In the continuation of this story on page 3B, you report, “The death rate among the vaccinated population is 22 per 100,000 residents, while those not inoculated account for 562 deaths per 100,000 residents, health district numbers show.”

I believe it would be a great service to your readers to make this statistic “front page.” It could possibly encourage a few more of our county residents to become vaccinated and reduce the burden on our hospitals.