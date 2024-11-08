47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Some Democrats still don’t get it

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
LETTER: The voters have spoken
(AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Still counting in Nevada
Elon Musk. Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo
LETTER: Project 2025 should scare intelligent people
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Voters do the right thing
Bill Wilson Henderson
November 7, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Democrat spokespeople are blaming uneducated voters for Kamala Harris’s loss. I am only a high school graduate, but I know bull when I hear it.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
LETTER: The voters have spoken
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Trump should compromise with the radical progressives.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump has work to do
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump will be returning to the White House for another four-year term.

MORE STORIES