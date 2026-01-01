48°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Some federal workers actually save us money

The Capitol is seen in Washington in 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington in 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government work sure pays well
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Resolutions for Congress
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
LETTER: Sprawl is bad
(Getty Images)
LETTER: GOP shouldn’t worry about the midterms
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
December 31, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Dec. 26 editorial on shrinking the federal workforce was well taken. But there’s still room for the addition of key positions.

For sure, the Department of Education is not needed at the federal level. The same for a number of smaller agencies. But when I was with the Treasury Department, there were two areas where we added staff: employees who did audits and investigations of people or organizations generating large amounts of income, and employees who audited certain expenditures — Medicare and social welfare — for fraud. Statistics showed that every dollar spent on salaries for these people generated $6 of additional income.

There is some larceny in most people’s hearts, so audits and reviews are needed to keep them honest.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
LETTER: Sprawl is bad
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Las Vegas needs to think long term.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Too many orange cones
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Our local politicians need to rethink their obsession with destroying major roadways.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I was taught from a young age that respect for those in law enforcement was expected, and that if you were ever in a situation where an officer gave you an order, you followed it … period.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
John M McGrail Las Vegas

Your statement that, “Nevada consumers who are upset at high utility costs should direct their ire to state policy makers” is way off the mark.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @btesfaye)
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
Pat Russell Henderson

Land could be free for first-time home buyers.

MORE STORIES