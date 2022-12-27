LETTER: Some Republicans still deny the truth about Jan. 6.

What part of accountability do you fear the most?

Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, from left, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, and Gabe Sterling, Georgia Deputy Secretary of State, are sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Jan. 6 committee’s final report included four criminal referrals regarding former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Let it sink in.

Along with this symbolic referral, the Department of Justice is conducting a very thorough investigation of the former president in an effort to hold him accountable for any potential criminal action.

As disappointing and embarrassing as this situation may be, the most shocking and disturbing thing about it is that there are members of Congress and some citizens of our country who still want to deny the truth.

It should be clear after the midterm elections that the majority of American voters simply want accountability. Without that, there is little hope for the United States of America to continue as a moral, honorable and free republic.

So my question to the deniers is: What part of accountability do you fear the most? Losing elections or losing your republic?