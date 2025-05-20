75°F
LETTER: Something is missing from Legislature’s education bills

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Dale Daniels North Las Vegas
May 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

As I follow pending legislation in Carson City about schools in Nevada, I see some goals that are laudable. It seems, however, as if there is still something missing.

I do not see where there is any parental or guardian accountability, nor do I see any emphasis on attendance. Adults in a child’s life are a large factor in how they perform in school. No matter how skilled a teacher may be, it can be incredibly hard to work with students when they do not have support from home. Attendance is also a huge factor in evaluating performance.

Quite simply, how can one learn when they are not there? Yet somehow it’s the fault of the teacher and the principal when test scores plummet.

Without any change to improve these external elements, I think we may be having some the same conversations two years from now at the next legislative session.

