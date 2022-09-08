LETTER: Something wrong with Republican logic

Student loan form with dollars and books.

In response to Doug Plunkett’s Aug. 31 letter: One has to laugh. A politician takes action to have a direct positive action on the financial life of a voter, and he is said to be buying a vote. Let me see, The past two Republican presidents had a direct hand in major tax cuts for the very rich in this country. But they were not buying votes, right?

Somehow if a Democrat president forgives college debt, he is buying votes. Something is wrong with this logic.