98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Something wrong with Republican logic

September 7, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Student loan form with dollars and books.
Student loan form with dollars and books.

In response to Doug Plunkett’s Aug. 31 letter: One has to laugh. A politician takes action to have a direct positive action on the financial life of a voter, and he is said to be buying a vote. Let me see, The past two Republican presidents had a direct hand in major tax cuts for the very rich in this country. But they were not buying votes, right?

Somehow if a Democrat president forgives college debt, he is buying votes. Something is wrong with this logic.

MOST READ
1
Police search county official’s home in connection with reporter’s killing
Police search county official’s home in connection with reporter’s killing
2
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
3
Who is county official Robert Telles?
Who is county official Robert Telles?
4
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
5
$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST