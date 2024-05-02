73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Soros funding campus protests

In this 2018 photo, philanthropist George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Found ...
In this 2018 photo, philanthropist George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Meeting in Paris. (The Associated Press)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Las Vegas skimming victim fights back
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
LETTER: Criminals make us change our habits
(Brightline)
LETTER: Rail line to California
Greg Scherr Las Vegas
May 1, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Monday letter to the Review-Journal, Jill Levy asks who is funding the horrible protests on our college campuses. The answer is George Soros, who also funds the “no-bail” groups and finances campaigns for far-left judges and district attorneys around the nation.

Soros (no Mr. deserved) funded the Black Lives Matter protests several years ago as well. He hates our country all while being close friends of the Clintons, Bidens and numerous Democrat senators and House members. His organization is called Open Society Foundation and has funded these groups for many years. He’d like nothing more than to see a complete deterioration of the United States.

MOST READ
1
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
2
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
3
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
4
Knights make goalie switch before Game 5 against Stars
Knights make goalie switch before Game 5 against Stars
5
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
LETTER: Criminals make us change our habits
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas

In response to your Saturday story on credit card skimming: I was a scammed three times at the gas pumps.

(Brightline)
LETTER: Rail line to California
Albert Conant Las Vegas

This is progress? Four years and billions of dollars to build a roughly 200-mile stretch of rail from California to Nevada.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Misinformation on inflation
Victor J. Moss Las Vegas

The Biden administration is going all out to convince people that inflation is not as bad as it really is.

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic can ...
LETTER: A Trump-Biden cage debate
David Lyons Las Vegas

I would love to see a debate between our two presumptive presidential candidates. Just the two of them, one-on-one.

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Groundbreaking on a rail line to California
Mike Growney Las Vegas

I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain.

LETTER: Nevada’s open space is a gift
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

The governor’s suggestion to release more of Nevada’s federally owned land is a form of federal spending and diminishes Nevada’s gift of open space.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
recommend 2
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 3
LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas
recommend 4
LETTER: Remember a great man
recommend 5
LETTER: Primary process contributes to our political polarization
recommend 6
LETTER: Justice is not always served