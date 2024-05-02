LETTER: Soros funding campus protests

George Soros would like nothing more than to see a complete deterioration of the United States.

In this 2018 photo, philanthropist George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Meeting in Paris. (The Associated Press)

In her Monday letter to the Review-Journal, Jill Levy asks who is funding the horrible protests on our college campuses. The answer is George Soros, who also funds the “no-bail” groups and finances campaigns for far-left judges and district attorneys around the nation.

Soros (no Mr. deserved) funded the Black Lives Matter protests several years ago as well. He hates our country all while being close friends of the Clintons, Bidens and numerous Democrat senators and House members. His organization is called Open Society Foundation and has funded these groups for many years. He’d like nothing more than to see a complete deterioration of the United States.