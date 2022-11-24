LETTER: Southern Nevada can’t sustain endless growth

An aerial view of housing in Henderson, Nevada on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In response to Donnie Gibson’s Sunday commentary, “Without additional land, Southern Nevada has no economic future”:

It saddens me to realize where we are headed, not only in Nevada, but in America and rest of the world. I understand Mr. Gibson’s position. It’s his livelihood at stake, so of course he has biases. But his position lacks logic and common sense. We can’t just continue to need more and more and more. When will or can it stop? It’s just like logging or mining or any industry that is unsustainable.

I fear that, as the population grows, we will just take more to continue the unfettered capitalism that, yes, has helped us prosper in the short term but will eventually lead to our demise in long term.

Where is that marvel comic hero Thanos (yes, hero not villain) when we need him?