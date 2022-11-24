54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Southern Nevada can’t sustain endless growth

Chip Henry Las Vegas
November 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
An aerial view of housing in Henderson, Nevada on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Veg ...
An aerial view of housing in Henderson, Nevada on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In response to Donnie Gibson’s Sunday commentary, “Without additional land, Southern Nevada has no economic future”:

It saddens me to realize where we are headed, not only in Nevada, but in America and rest of the world. I understand Mr. Gibson’s position. It’s his livelihood at stake, so of course he has biases. But his position lacks logic and common sense. We can’t just continue to need more and more and more. When will or can it stop? It’s just like logging or mining or any industry that is unsustainable.

I fear that, as the population grows, we will just take more to continue the unfettered capitalism that, yes, has helped us prosper in the short term but will eventually lead to our demise in long term.

Where is that marvel comic hero Thanos (yes, hero not villain) when we need him?

MOST READ
1
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
2
Station Casinos planning new-look Wildfire in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos planning new-look Wildfire in downtown Las Vegas
3
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
Her son was attacked on a school bus. Now this mother is suing CCSD
Her son was attacked on a school bus. Now this mother is suing CCSD
5
Men in crash that killed Kenny Lee seek records a year later
Men in crash that killed Kenny Lee seek records a year later
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Comedian Gallagher performs at the Laugh Factory in the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Harr ...
LETTER: Remembering Gallagher
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher.