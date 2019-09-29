LETTER: Southern Nevada Housing Authority to modernize old complex

For the money they’re spending, they could buy everyone a new pre-fab home.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

In a Sept. 21 article, the Review-Journal’s Michael Scott Davidson reports that the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is going to spend $12.3 million to modernize a 125-unit public housing complex. That’s $98,400 per unit.

The local housing authority could buy a prefabricated home for one-third of that price — and that includes delivery.

This scheme sounds like a big payoff to someone. Business as usual in Sin City. This is a deal that the mob would have been proud of.