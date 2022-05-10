LETTER: Southern Nevada leaders must be aggressive on water shortage

A buoy is seen on the shore at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water levels (at Lake Mead) have drastically dropped, yet people are still allowed to waste water on lawns? This is a desert. If no one has noticed, lawns are not compatible. New building also wastes precious water. Until these two uses are stopped, how can we take the drought seriously? We need our leaders to have the courage to ruffle a few feathers to save the majority of us. If people want a green lawn put in AstroTurf.