67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Southern Nevada leaders must be aggressive on water shortage

Linda DeRooy Boulder City
May 9, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
A buoy is seen on the shore at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 ...
A buoy is seen on the shore at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water levels (at Lake Mead) have drastically dropped, yet people are still allowed to waste water on lawns? This is a desert. If no one has noticed, lawns are not compatible. New building also wastes precious water. Until these two uses are stopped, how can we take the drought seriously? We need our leaders to have the courage to ruffle a few feathers to save the majority of us. If people want a green lawn put in AstroTurf.

MOST READ
1
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
2
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
3
Spencer Haywood turns ‘Winning Time’ into his time
Spencer Haywood turns ‘Winning Time’ into his time
4
DUI, speeding suspected in I-15 crash that killed 2
DUI, speeding suspected in I-15 crash that killed 2
5
Red Rock gust hits 75 mph; winds expected to diminish overnight
Red Rock gust hits 75 mph; winds expected to diminish overnight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former U.S. Senator and Nevada Gov. Richard Bryan listens during the Nevada Senators Panel at U ...
LETTER: Richard Bryan is one of a kind
William Martin Las Vegas

He was hard-working, honest and ethical and amazing in his total recall of all those he met — and did it all with a masterful sense of humor.