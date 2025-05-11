89°F
LETTER: Southern Nevada needs land for development

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
May 10, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

It doesn’t take a rocket science to figure out the one of the reasons there is a shortage of affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley is the fact that the federal government owns approximately 80 percent of available land in Nevada. That is why Rep. Mark Amodei’s proposal to sell off more than 93,000 acres of public land is a welcome sight and will push housing costs down.

Unfortunately, the Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation would like to keep the status quo and maintain the high cost of housing in the state. The last thing Nevada needs is yet another national park or more public land not being available for development.

Yet another reason why Nevada Democrats are clueless.

