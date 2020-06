NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

So you tucked away the awesome news on the SpaceX mission on Page 6 in the May 31 Review-Journal. No photos. Why? The docking yesterday was historical and a huge culmination of an incredible feat and years of hard work. With rioting and unrest all around us, it would be wonderful to put some positive news on the front page. With pictures.