83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Sparse rain data for the Las Vegas Valley

Carl Keppler Las Vegas
September 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Water rushes through Duck Creek wash, part of the valley's flood control system, after recent r ...
Water rushes through Duck Creek wash, part of the valley's flood control system, after recent rainfall near Jack in the Box at East Russell Road on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Sept. 4 lead story had to do with the recent rain that resulted in some areas of Las Vegas getting flooded. It stated that the Las Vegas Valley does not have comprehensive valleywide rain gauge data, just a single official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport. Makes you wonder about the accuracy of the information.

In fact, there is a valleywide measuring system for recording precipitation. The Regional Flood Control District has precipitation gauges that are updated every 10 minutes in approximately 125 locations throughout the valley. They just aren’t being used by the National Weather Service. Seems to me that the information from the gauges could be consolidated on a spread sheet that would more accurately record rainfall throughout the valley. Question is: Why haven’t they implemented a much more accurate system?

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
3
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
4
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
5
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Biden tells more fibs
David Tulanian Henderson

Imagine if Donald Trump did the same.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: COVID hysteria?
Paul Albrecht Las Vegas

Let’s not Monday-morning quarterback.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: A lack of leadership
Bradley Guichard Las Vegas

Jesus Jara is the problem at school district.

More stories
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Thanks to Hilary, you can keep your sprinklers off this week
Thanks to Hilary, you can keep your sprinklers off this week
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County