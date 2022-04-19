82°F
LETTER: Special counsel probe getting close to Hillary

Carmine Anthony DiFazio North Las Vegas
April 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

Special counsel John Durham claims that Michael Sussman’s testimony and allegations about the Trump-Russia collusion were false and unsupported. Does this mean Hillary Clinton is an accomplice in the fraudulent scheme, because she knew or should have known that Mr. Sussman’s claims were unfounded and never acted on the knowledge? Seems like a sound conclusion.

Which begs the question: Does Donald Trump have a legal and criminal case against the former secretary of state for her actions in undermining his presidency and 2020 election? Can the liberal Supreme Court justices save her if the case makes it there? Time will tell.

LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”