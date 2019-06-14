LETTER: Special HOV lanes for special classes

In response to the June 6 story “HOV lane enforcement to ramp up in Las Vegas”:

So members of a few special classes get their own lane. The rest of us are forced into bumper-to-bumper traffic like cattle. In the meantime, who is paying for all the lanes of traffic, including those constructed for “special drivers”? You and I, the taxpayers.

Why are we not allowed to use the lanes we helped pay for? When it is rush hour, why should an HOV lane be empty while the rest of us are inching along in a few carbon dioxide-filled lanes?

Before Nevada Department of Transportation officials and politicians decide which of us are special enough to use the new lanes, remember: All drivers pay for the roads. Eliminate this HOV lane hypocrisy once and for all.