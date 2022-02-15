LETTER: Special treatment on Kamara episode?

Alvin Kamara.

Kudos to Glenn Puit for his Thursday article, “More Kamara case arrests expected.” Mr. Puit explained the many, many excuses that the sheriff’s office and the NFL gave for allow running back Alvin Kamara to play in the NFL Pro Bowl after he beat a man unconscious and then continued to beat him. Mr. Kamara then just walked away with his friends.

Metro and the NFL decided to allow Mr. Kamara to be arrested after the game. Anyone else committing such a horrendous felony would be arrested no matter where they were and put in jail.

My problem is that I am a proud Republican, and I cannot vote for Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor, because he uses his power to bend the rules.