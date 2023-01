FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, a view of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Borrowing a word from Democrats, a new White House report says changes made to the Affordable Care Act under President Donald Trump didn’t amount to “sabotage.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

I would remind Ron Mitchell (Jan. 25 letter) that no president can raise or lower taxes. The president can choose to sign or veto tax legislation, but spending begins on the House Ways and Means Committee. Some say that person may be the most powerful person in the country.