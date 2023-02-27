46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Spending coach can’t pay her own bills

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
February 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Your article “Under de-influence of TikTok” (Review-Journal, Feb. 19) mentions Paige Pritchard, who bills herself as a “spending coach” on TikTok. She says she “chose her career path after blowing her entire $60,000 salary on clothing, beauty and hair products in the first year after she graduated from college. At the time, Pritchard was living with her parents to help pay off her student loans.” Doesn’t sound as if she was able to pay off her debts. No doubt Ms. Pritchard would be one of the “victims” eligible for Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation scheme.

Is it any wonder millions of responsible Americans object to their hard-earned tax dollars being used to pay off the obligations of irresponsible deadbeats such as Ms. Pritchard?

MOST READ
1
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
2
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
3
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
4
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
5
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Clark County School District police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School l ...
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas The writer is chairman of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC.

To walk up to a crowd of teens — with at least one of them possibly carrying a firearm — takes bravery and the officers should be commended.

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, dollar bills have been dropped into a tip jar at a car ...
LETTER: Does money grow on trees?
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

We make ends meet by pulling out our credit cards. As bad as that mind-set is for us, it’s much worse when our government does it.

Joe Lombardo (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Lombardo, the ‘conservative’
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

All I hear from the supposed conservative side of the political spectrum is crickets. Who exactly did we vote for, and who did we get?

A UNLV classroom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: UNLV to the Big 12?
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Rather than filling a slot in the soon-to-be devalued Big 12, the UNLV brass should humanely terminate its football program.

(courtesy)
LETTER: LV to LA rail line is a bunch of talk
Greg Brackett Henderson

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build the bullet train.

More stories for you
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Columnist spills the beans on school choice
LETTER: Columnist spills the beans on school choice
LETTER: Money and education
LETTER: Money and education
LETTER: The Los Angeles-Las Vegas showdown
LETTER: The Los Angeles-Las Vegas showdown
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?