LETTER: Spending coach can’t pay her own bills

Your article “Under de-influence of TikTok” (Review-Journal, Feb. 19) mentions Paige Pritchard, who bills herself as a “spending coach” on TikTok. She says she “chose her career path after blowing her entire $60,000 salary on clothing, beauty and hair products in the first year after she graduated from college. At the time, Pritchard was living with her parents to help pay off her student loans.” Doesn’t sound as if she was able to pay off her debts. No doubt Ms. Pritchard would be one of the “victims” eligible for Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation scheme.

Is it any wonder millions of responsible Americans object to their hard-earned tax dollars being used to pay off the obligations of irresponsible deadbeats such as Ms. Pritchard?