47°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Spin over Trump’s DEI comments

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
More Stories
A cellphone pouch is display on Legacy High School student's desk during the first day of schoo ...
LETTER: Cellphones remain a problem in CCSD
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Life on the streets is tough in Las Vegas
Demonstrators wave flags during a protest calling for immigration reform Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, ...
LETTER: Deportation protesters wave Mexican flags
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Concerns over the US birth rate
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
February 9, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I saw video on the “NBC Nightly News” of Donald Trump speaking about the midair collision in D.C. The caption under the video and the announcer both said that Mr. Trump blamed DEI. Similarly does Jim Veltri’s Feb. 2 letter to the editor. However, that is fake news.

In the video of the press conference, Mr. Trump clearly said DEI “may have” contributed to the air crash. Later, when questioned again about that. his reply was, “Could have. We’ll look into it.” Only Trump haters can interpret “may have” and “could have” to mean he did blame DEI.

These days, spin is everywhere, and any alleged negative story about Mr. Trump needs to be fact checked. There are no “trusted sources” that get a free pass.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Life on the streets is tough in Las Vegas
Manuel Sanders Phoenix, Arizona

The many heat-related deaths in Clark County can largely be linked to the business community and the local governments.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating Facility, seen in September 2024 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
LETTER: A green energy bust
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

California energy ratepayers were promised that their bills would be cheaper over time but, not unsurprisingly, that did not come to fruition.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Budget follies at the CCSD
Al Garth Las Vegas

Perhaps this is why many kids in our schools are not proficient in math.

MORE STORIES