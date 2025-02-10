LETTER: Spin over Trump’s DEI comments

I saw video on the “NBC Nightly News” of Donald Trump speaking about the midair collision in D.C. The caption under the video and the announcer both said that Mr. Trump blamed DEI. Similarly does Jim Veltri’s Feb. 2 letter to the editor. However, that is fake news.

In the video of the press conference, Mr. Trump clearly said DEI “may have” contributed to the air crash. Later, when questioned again about that. his reply was, “Could have. We’ll look into it.” Only Trump haters can interpret “may have” and “could have” to mean he did blame DEI.

These days, spin is everywhere, and any alleged negative story about Mr. Trump needs to be fact checked. There are no “trusted sources” that get a free pass.