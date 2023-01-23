LETTER: Sports and entertaiment capital of the world?

We have three major league sports teams with one championship between them. Los Angeles has two baseball teams, two basketball teams, two hockey teams and so many titles between them.

FILE - The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

As much as Las Vegas just loves declaring itself things, it is in no way the “Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World” — or even the United States.

Austin, Texas, declares itself the live music capital, and we have no TV production, movie production, music production or video game production. All these things are entertainment.

We have three major league sports teams with one championship between them. Los Angeles has two baseball teams, two basketball teams, two hockey teams and so many titles between them.

Los Angeles also has better health care, better schools, better life expectancy as well as innovation. Yes, it may cost more to live there, but that is the decision of the people who choose to live there. They also have a much nicer new privately funded stadium.

Stop kidding people and get real. We may be the gambling capital of the United States but that’s it. In fact, Allegiant Stadium isn’t even in Las Vegas. One upcoming Super Bowl does not a capital make.