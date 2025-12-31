LETTER: Sprawl is bad

In response to Kent Davidson’s recent letter, “Sitting around,” which discusses the need for the federal government to release more land for development to lower housing costs. Picture solid suburban development up to the lodge at Mount Charleston, Pahrump and the California border. Sprawl is a short-term solution but creates long-term issues with sprawling infrastructure maintenance.

Costs to support sprawl increase exponentially, while developers make profits and leave. Look at the issues in California from decades of sprawl. I see plenty of areas within the valley’s boundaries for development. We need to stop thinking short term. Covering the desert with cheap dwellings is a ticket to disaster.