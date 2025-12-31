48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Sprawl is bad

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
More Stories
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Resolutions for Congress
(Getty Images)
LETTER: GOP shouldn’t worry about the midterms
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government waste and incumbent politicians
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: The Democratic obsession with Donald Trump
Steven Ginther Mesquite
December 30, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to Kent Davidson’s recent letter, “Sitting around,” which discusses the need for the federal government to release more land for development to lower housing costs. Picture solid suburban development up to the lodge at Mount Charleston, Pahrump and the California border. Sprawl is a short-term solution but creates long-term issues with sprawling infrastructure maintenance.

Costs to support sprawl increase exponentially, while developers make profits and leave. Look at the issues in California from decades of sprawl. I see plenty of areas within the valley’s boundaries for development. We need to stop thinking short term. Covering the desert with cheap dwellings is a ticket to disaster.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Too many orange cones
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Our local politicians need to rethink their obsession with destroying major roadways.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I was taught from a young age that respect for those in law enforcement was expected, and that if you were ever in a situation where an officer gave you an order, you followed it … period.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
John M McGrail Las Vegas

Your statement that, “Nevada consumers who are upset at high utility costs should direct their ire to state policy makers” is way off the mark.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @btesfaye)
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
Pat Russell Henderson

Land could be free for first-time home buyers.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Rain, rain go away
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

Homeowners should be careful not to water when wet weather comes to the valley.

MORE STORIES