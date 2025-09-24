84°F
Letters

LETTER: Sprawl is not the anwer for Las Vegas

Nancy Gentis Las Vegas
September 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Sprawl, sprawl, sprawl is Las Vegas’s answer to the affordable housing crisis. Sprawling where there is no infrastructure, workplaces or transportation is not the answer. Did you know there are 78,000 acres of undeveloped or underdeveloped land within the city limits of Las Vegas? This land is connected to utilities, public transportation, shopping and places of employment.

Las Vegas, this is your chance to create affordable, mixed-income housing with common green space close to the amenities that make life easier for families.

