LETTER: Squabbling in Washington is turning off Americans

U.S. Capitol building in winter. (AP)

If President Donald Trump had nominated God to the Supreme Court, the Democrats still wouldn’t be happy. They haven’t agreed with one thing Mr. Trump has done since he stepped foot into office. The Democrats have wasted so much time with frivolous lawsuits, impeachments, etc, etc., etc., at the expense of taxpayers.

Let’s see if we can’t start working together no matter who wins the next election. I’ve spoken to many people who aren’t even voting this time because of the ridiculous feud that goes on between the Democrats and Republicans. People are fed up with it. But it’s important to get out and vote.